Sherman updating TIF policy to promote development
The city of Sherman recently updated its 13-year-old Tax Increment Financing Policy in an effort to promote development in the city beyond what would occur exclusively through private investment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Deport
|1,110
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|954
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|10 hr
|Commonsense
|12
|Leah Gotti
|16 hr
|Just me
|2
|Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09)
|Feb 10
|Chippy
|16
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Bendergodd82
|22
|Sleep One
|Jan '17
|Lori
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC