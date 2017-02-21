Sherman ISD discusses current, future...

Sherman ISD discusses current, future budget

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

The Sherman Independent School District's board of trustees took a look inside the district's wallet Tuesday night, with a review of current finances and a discussion on the still-fluid budget plan for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 hr Inquisitor 1,045
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
Seeking personal assistant Feb 19 Rogers 1
Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08) Feb 18 Harny 45
Plano Music Thread (Jul '16) Feb 16 Musikologist 2
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Feb 14 Dianehag 23
weather girls (Feb '15) Feb 13 Commonsense 12
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,940 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC