Sherman Council to consider applicant...

Sherman Council to consider applicants for downtown occupancy, restoration grants

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

The Sherman City Council will consider two applicants for its downtown occupancy incentive grant program and one for its Central Business District Historic Building Restoration and Improvement Grant program during its regular meeting Monday at 5 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 W. Mulberry St. The two businesses applying for occupancy ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 57 min Inquisitor 1,010
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 16 hr WetPhartzs 1,118
Plano Music Thread (Jul '16) Thu Musikologist 2
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Thu el chapo EFUNE 54
looking for some truth from plano Thu madoff zionism 4
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Feb 14 Dianehag 23
weather girls (Feb '15) Feb 13 Commonsense 12
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC