Rains County Sheriff's Office investi...

Rains County Sheriff's Office investigating kidnapping, asking for help

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: KLTV Tyler

The Rains County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a missing girl who was allegedly taken by her noncustodial father. Officials say the missing girl is seven year old Ahrohra or Ahrora Eakin .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 900
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
weather girls (Feb '15) Jan 25 Maturity counts 11
Denison Chamber of Commerce Jan 19 Anonymous 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Jan '17 Bendergodd82 22
Sleep One Jan '17 Lori 2
Dale Gilliland- State Farm (Jul '16) Jan '17 Kent 2
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,668,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC