Local Civil Air Patrol member receives award
A Civil Air Patrol member from the Texoma Composite Squadron in Denison was recently presented an award in recognition of his actions during 2016 in support of CAP's Emergency Services program at a ceremony held in the squadron's facilities at North Texas Regional Airport . 2nd Lt Michael Schroeder of Sherman received a Civil Air Patrol Achievement Award, which recognizes outstanding service to a member's squadron, group, or wing.
