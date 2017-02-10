LIFESTYLE: Valentine's Ideas that Won't Break the Bank

Everyone is invited to "A Valentine with Patsy Cline" to see Julie Johnson and a number of other incredible artists perform in Denison. The event is February 11th at 7:00 p.m. Details below: "PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE The Rialto Theater is proud to present a special Valentine's Day concert on February 11th at 7:00pm called "A Valentine with Patsy Cline" featuring the renowned singer/actress/entertainer Julie Johnson, who ... DENISON, TX - Everyone is invited to "A Valentine with Patsy Cline" to see Julie Johnson and a number of other incredible artists perform in Denison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.