Introduction to Honey Bee Farming to be offered in Sherman

The Grayson County Master Gardeners are offering a seminar titled Introduction to Honey Bee Farming for anyone interested in starting beekeeping or already caring for bees. The seminar will be held 6:30 p.m. March 2, 2017 and will feature Charlie Canny from the Noble Foundation presenting the what, when and how of keeping bees in an Overview of Honey Bee Farming.

