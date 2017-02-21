Introduction to Honey Bee Farming to ...

Introduction to Honey Bee Farming to be offered in Sherman

The Grayson County Master Gardeners are offering a seminar titled Introduction to Honey Bee Farming for anyone interested in starting beekeeping or already caring for bees. The seminar will be held 6:30 p.m. March 2, 2017 and will feature Charlie Canny from the Noble Foundation presenting the what, when and how of keeping bees in an Overview of Honey Bee Farming.

