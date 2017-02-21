In 4-1 vote, Sherman Council approves Print Works for downtown occupancy grant
The Sherman City Council decided Monday that Print Works of Sherman qualified for the city's downtown occupancy incentive grant program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,045
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Seeking personal assistant
|Feb 19
|Rogers
|1
|Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08)
|Feb 18
|Harny
|45
|Plano Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Musikologist
|2
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Feb 14
|Dianehag
|23
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Feb 13
|Commonsense
|12
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC