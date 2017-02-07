Grayson County woman faces embezzleme...

Grayson County woman faces embezzlement charges

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Court records show 35-year old Rachel Morgan was booked into the Grayson county jail and released on bond after she was extradited from Massachusetts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 11 hr Inquisitor 894
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
weather girls (Feb '15) Jan 25 Maturity counts 11
Denison Chamber of Commerce Jan 19 Anonymous 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Jan '17 Bendergodd82 22
Sleep One Jan '17 Lori 2
Dale Gilliland- State Farm (Jul '16) Jan '17 Kent 2
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,655,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC