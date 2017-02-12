Good Credit vs. Bad Credit

Good Credit vs. Bad Credit

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: EParis Extra

Judy Miller , loan officer for Guild Mortgage Company in Sherman, Texas, talked to students in Chris Smith's Algebra II class at North Lamar High School about good and bad credit. Credit scores, how it's calculated, obtaining the right kind of credit, ways to avoid bad credit, and examples of payments with good credit verses payments with bad credit were all discussed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plano Music Thread (Jul '16) 6 min Musikologist 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 976
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) 6 hr el chapo EFUNE 54
looking for some truth from plano 6 hr madoff zionism 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr TXPhartz 1,113
News Pottsboro family without a home after theirs de... Wed DeniseW 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Feb 14 Dianehag 23
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC