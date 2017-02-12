Good Credit vs. Bad Credit
Judy Miller , loan officer for Guild Mortgage Company in Sherman, Texas, talked to students in Chris Smith's Algebra II class at North Lamar High School about good and bad credit. Credit scores, how it's calculated, obtaining the right kind of credit, ways to avoid bad credit, and examples of payments with good credit verses payments with bad credit were all discussed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plano Music Thread (Jul '16)
|6 min
|Musikologist
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|976
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|6 hr
|el chapo EFUNE
|54
|looking for some truth from plano
|6 hr
|madoff zionism
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|TXPhartz
|1,113
|Pottsboro family without a home after theirs de...
|Wed
|DeniseW
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Feb 14
|Dianehag
|23
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC