Emerson planning $500K expansion, 30 new jobs
The Sherman-based Emerson Process Management facility will soon be hiring 30 new employees and bringing in $500,000 in new equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Inquisitor
|977
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Plano Music Thread (Jul '16)
|6 hr
|Musikologist
|2
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|12 hr
|el chapo EFUNE
|54
|looking for some truth from plano
|12 hr
|madoff zionism
|4
|Pottsboro family without a home after theirs de...
|Wed
|DeniseW
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Feb 14
|Dianehag
|23
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC