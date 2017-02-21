Dust Bowl exhibit on display at The Sherman Museum
February 23, 2017 -The Sherman Museum today announced a new exhibit entitled, "Dust, Drought, and Dreams Gone Dry", on display at the museum now through April 3, 2017. The traveling exhibit, on loan from the Oklahoma History Center, focuses on devastating drought and dust storms that wreaked havoc to farmers and ranchers of the Great Plains region during the 1930s.
