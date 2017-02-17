'Day Without Immigrants': Protest closes restaurants in US
Several dozen area residents marched down Broadway Avenue in Pittsburgh's Beechview Ave. Thursday Feb. 16, 2017, protesting the recent crackdowns on immigrants ordered by President Donald Trump. "Day Without Immigrants" protests are being held across the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|1,030
|Seeking personal assistant
|Sun
|Rogers
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08)
|Sat
|Harny
|45
|Plano Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Musikologist
|2
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Feb 14
|Dianehag
|23
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Feb 13
|Commonsense
|12
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC