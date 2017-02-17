'Day Without Immigrants': Protest clo...

'Day Without Immigrants': Protest closes restaurants in US

Several dozen area residents marched down Broadway Avenue in Pittsburgh's Beechview Ave. Thursday Feb. 16, 2017, protesting the recent crackdowns on immigrants ordered by President Donald Trump. "Day Without Immigrants" protests are being held across the United States.

