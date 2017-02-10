City to consider stop signs for inter...

City to consider stop signs for intersection near Sherman High

13 min ago

The city of Sherman says it plans to look into a solution for the build up of traffic at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Harrison Avenue following complaints expressed by both students and staff at Sherman High School.

Sherman, TX

