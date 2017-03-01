Children invited to explore music and...

Children invited to explore music and dance at Austin College program

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: North Texas e-News

Area children are invited to participate in Austin College's 'Roo Bound program Saturday, March 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., coordinated by Austin College's Service Station. This free Saturday morning program is an opportunity for children in kindergarten through 5th grade to spend fun, learning time with members of the Austin College community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
12U Select Team Has Immediate Need 10 hr Ross Bishop 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 11 hr Inquisitor 1,120
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon Feb 28 ShowPhartt 1
Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14) Feb 28 Tired of transplants 4
looking for some truth from plano Feb 26 xxx 5
Seeking personal assistant Feb 25 xxx 2
weather girls (Feb '15) Feb 24 RonBurgandy 13
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,917 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC