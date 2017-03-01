Children invited to explore music and dance at Austin College program

Area children are invited to participate in Austin College's 'Roo Bound program Saturday, March 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., coordinated by Austin College's Service Station. This free Saturday morning program is an opportunity for children in kindergarten through 5th grade to spend fun, learning time with members of the Austin College community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.