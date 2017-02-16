Car crashes into creek on Highway 75

Car crashes into creek on Highway 75

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

A car is in a creek under U.S. Highway 75 south of Park Avenue in Sherman. Emergency personnel on scene.@heralddemocrat pic.twitter.com/izIra7g7qB - Alex Maxwell February 17, 2017 The car was SB on Hwy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 52 min Inquisitor 983
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 16 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Plano Music Thread (Jul '16) 16 hr Musikologist 2
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) 23 hr el chapo EFUNE 54
looking for some truth from plano 23 hr madoff zionism 4
News Pottsboro family without a home after theirs de... Wed DeniseW 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Feb 14 Dianehag 23
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,900 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC