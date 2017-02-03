Austin College 'Roo Bound program off...

Austin College 'Roo Bound program offered Feb. 11

Area children are invited to participate in Austin College's 'Roo Bound program Saturday, February 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This free Saturday morning program is an opportunity for children in kindergarten through 5th grade to spend fun, learning time with members of the Austin College community. This month's program is titled 'Diversity! Differences Among Us' where children will learn about different cultural and religious traditions that students have at Austin College.

