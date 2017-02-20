2017 PIE series kicks off with 'What'...

2017 PIE series kicks off with 'What's on Your Plate?'

The 2017 PIE series kicks off on Tuesday, February 21 with a class about 'What's on Your Plate?'. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Consumer Science Agent for Grayson County, Joyce White will present this program about healthy eating.

