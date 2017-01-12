U.S. judge blocks rule on financial a...

U.S. judge blocks rule on financial assistance for dialysis patients

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Reuters

A U.S. judge on Thursday put on hold a new federal rule that dialysis providers have said would prevent dialysis patients from using charitable assistance to buy private health insurance. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas stopped the rule from taking effect Friday as planned.

