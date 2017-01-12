U.S. judge blocks rule on financial assistance for dialysis patients
A U.S. judge on Thursday put on hold a new federal rule that dialysis providers have said would prevent dialysis patients from using charitable assistance to buy private health insurance. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas stopped the rule from taking effect Friday as planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|PLZphartMOR
|1,035
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|Inquisitor
|677
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Jan 14
|Errybody
|53
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan 12
|Kevin
|2
|Tom Bean Texas Photo and Video page!
|Jan 4
|TB Fan
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|Bendergodd82
|22
|Sleep One
|Jan 3
|Lori
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC