U.S. Attorney's Office alleges ETMC part of 'illegal kickback scheme,' files complaint
SHERMAN, Texas The United States has filed a complaint intervening in an alleged kickback scheme in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. The United States filed a complaint today in partial intervention against East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System, Inc., East Texas Medical Center Regional Health Services, Inc. , Paramedics Plus, LLC, Emergency Medical Services Authority , and EMSA's President, Herbert Stephen Williamson alleging, among other things, violations of the False Claims Act and the Anti-Kickback Statute.
