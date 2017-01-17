U.S. Attorney's Office alleges ETMC p...

U.S. Attorney's Office alleges ETMC part of 'illegal kickback scheme,' files complaint

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

SHERMAN, Texas The United States has filed a complaint intervening in an alleged kickback scheme in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. The United States filed a complaint today in partial intervention against East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System, Inc., East Texas Medical Center Regional Health Services, Inc. , Paramedics Plus, LLC, Emergency Medical Services Authority , and EMSA's President, Herbert Stephen Williamson alleging, among other things, violations of the False Claims Act and the Anti-Kickback Statute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr Inquisitor 717
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr HodaPharts 1,057
Denison Chamber of Commerce Jan 19 Anonymous 1
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Jan 14 Errybody 53
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Jan 3 Bendergodd82 22
Sleep One Jan 3 Lori 2
Dale Gilliland- State Farm Jan 3 Kent 2
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,179,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC