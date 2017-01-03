TCOG hosts Criminal Justice Workshop

Dr. Susan B. Thomas, Executive Director of the Texoma Council of Governments , announced that the COG will be hosting a mandatory workshop for those who are interested in applying for criminal justice grants through the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division . 'These funds help local agencies in their efforts to assist victims of crime and prevent criminal activities in communities throughout the Texoma region,' Dr. Thomas said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.