TCOG hosts Criminal Justice Workshop

Dr. Susan B. Thomas, Executive Director of the Texoma Council of Governments , announced that the COG will be hosting a mandatory workshop for those who are interested in applying for criminal justice grants through the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division . 'These funds help local agencies in their efforts to assist victims of crime and prevent criminal activities in communities throughout the Texoma region,' Dr. Thomas said.

