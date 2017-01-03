TCOG hosts Criminal Justice Workshop
Dr. Susan B. Thomas, Executive Director of the Texoma Council of Governments , announced that the COG will be hosting a mandatory workshop for those who are interested in applying for criminal justice grants through the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division . 'These funds help local agencies in their efforts to assist victims of crime and prevent criminal activities in communities throughout the Texoma region,' Dr. Thomas said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|guest
|642
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Sat
|pzz17
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Tom Bean Texas Photo and Video page!
|Jan 4
|TB Fan
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|Bendergodd82
|22
|Sleep One
|Jan 3
|Lori
|2
|Dale Gilliland- State Farm
|Jan 3
|Kent
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC