Stanbery gets 70 years for killing wo...

Stanbery gets 70 years for killing woman with his car as she tried to help turtle cross the road

1 hr ago

Clyde Randall Stanbery, 33, showed no emotion Tuesday as Judge Brian Gary sentenced him to 70 years in prison for intoxicated manslaughter in the September 2015 death of Lizette Lopez.

Sherman, TX

