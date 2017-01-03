Sherman teachers ready for second half of school year
Teachers at Wakefield Elementary School in Sherman spent Monday preparing themselves and their classrooms for the return of their many students after the long holiday break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|guest
|642
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Sat
|pzz17
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Tom Bean Texas Photo and Video page!
|Jan 4
|TB Fan
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|Bendergodd82
|22
|Sleep One
|Jan 3
|Lori
|2
|Dale Gilliland- State Farm
|Jan 3
|Kent
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC