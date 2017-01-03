Sherman teachers ready for second hal...

Sherman teachers ready for second half of school year

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: The Herald Democrat

Teachers at Wakefield Elementary School in Sherman spent Monday preparing themselves and their classrooms for the return of their many students after the long holiday break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr guest 642
Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart... Sat pzz17 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Tom Bean Texas Photo and Video page! Jan 4 TB Fan 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Jan 3 Bendergodd82 22
Sleep One Jan 3 Lori 2
Dale Gilliland- State Farm Jan 3 Kent 2
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,755,107

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC