Sherman, Denison: school ratings flawed, community is better judge
Public school districts and campuses across Texas received less than stellar grades under the state's new accountability ratings and the Sherman and Denison independent school districts found themselves members of the same club, but they both disagree with their assessment and the system.
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|639
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Tom Bean Texas Photo and Video page!
|Jan 4
|TB Fan
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|Bendergodd82
|22
|Sleep One
|Jan 3
|Lori
|2
|Dale Gilliland- State Farm
|Jan 3
|Kent
|2
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
