Sherman, Denison: school ratings flaw...

Sherman, Denison: school ratings flawed, community is better judge

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

Public school districts and campuses across Texas received less than stellar grades under the state's new accountability ratings and the Sherman and Denison independent school districts found themselves members of the same club, but they both disagree with their assessment and the system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr guest 639
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr Bubba Gump 1,010
Tom Bean Texas Photo and Video page! Jan 4 TB Fan 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Jan 3 Bendergodd82 22
Sleep One Jan 3 Lori 2
Dale Gilliland- State Farm Jan 3 Kent 2
Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,193 • Total comments across all topics: 277,695,954

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC