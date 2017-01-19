Seeking S'mores? Popular new Girl Scout cookie is hard to find in Northeast Texas
A run on S'mores, the latest Girl Scout cookie to hit the U.S. market, has depleted warehouse inventories in the Girl Scouts of the USA's Northeast Texas region, with some troops padding their cookie coffers and others grumbling after missing out on the chance to buy more. By midday Wednesday, the Northeast Texas Council's "Cookie Team" had notified troops around the area that local S'mores supplies were dwindling fast, with warehouses in Plano, Carrollton, West Dallas and Sherman already out of the cookie.
