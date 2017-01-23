Salem domestic violence agency shocked when new director arrested
A domestic violence agency fired its new executive director after she was arrested at the nonprofit's Salem office last Tuesday on a warrant charging her with theft from her previous employer in Sherman, Texas. The board of directors of Healing Abuse Working for Change voted to terminate Rachel Morgan at an emergency meeting last Wednesday.
