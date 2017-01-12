Red River Rose Society to meet Jan. 17

Red River Rose Society to meet Jan. 17

1 hr ago

Sherman -- The Red River Rose Society will meet Tuesday, January 17, 2017, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in a new meeting place, the United Way building at 713 East Brockett in Sherman. The speaker will be Randy Irvin on the topic, "Grayson County Water Quality and Its Effect on Roses."

