Red River Rose Society to meet Jan. 17

Sherman -- The Red River Rose Society will meet Tuesday, January 17, 2017, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in a new meeting place, the United Way building at 713 East Brockett in Sherman. The speaker will be Randy Irvin on the topic, "Grayson County Water Quality and Its Effect on Roses."

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.