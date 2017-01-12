Red River Rose Society to meet Jan. 17
Sherman -- The Red River Rose Society will meet Tuesday, January 17, 2017, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in a new meeting place, the United Way building at 713 East Brockett in Sherman. The speaker will be Randy Irvin on the topic, "Grayson County Water Quality and Its Effect on Roses."
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|42 min
|guest
|666
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Thu
|Kevin
|2
|Tom Bean Texas Photo and Video page!
|Jan 4
|TB Fan
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|Bendergodd82
|22
|Sleep One
|Jan 3
|Lori
|2
|Dale Gilliland- State Farm
|Jan 3
|Kent
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC