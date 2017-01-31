Recent rains spell relief to drought conditions, Water Board says Updated at

Recent rains spell relief to drought ...

Recent rains spell relief to drought conditions, Water Board says

Recent rains in late January brought relief to drought throughout much of the state, the Texas Water Development Board said Monday in its weekly drought report.

