Proposed Bond Could Fix Overcrowding ...

Proposed Bond Could Fix Overcrowding in Sherman ISD Schools

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Sherman schools will soon have a new look. Last night the district moved forward with a proposed multi-million dollar bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr Inquisitor 764
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr ShellPhartz 1,083
weather girls (Feb '15) Jan 25 Maturity counts 11
Denison Chamber of Commerce Jan 19 Anonymous 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Jan 3 Bendergodd82 22
Sleep One Jan 3 Lori 2
Dale Gilliland- State Farm (Jul '16) Jan 3 Kent 2
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,379,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC