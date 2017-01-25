Nonprofit fires director accused of theft at previous job
A domestic abuse agency has fired its new director after she was arrested on charges that she stole from her previous employer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|26 min
|LuftPharts
|1,066
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|guest
|728
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Maturity counts
|11
|Denison Chamber of Commerce
|Jan 19
|Anonymous
|1
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Jan 14
|Errybody
|53
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|Bendergodd82
|22
|Sleep One
|Jan 3
|Lori
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC