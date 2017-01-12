Indictment related to fatal April cra...

Indictment related to fatal April crash handed down; suspect believe to be evading arrest Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

A Grayson County grand jury indicted Veneranda Diaz-Torres Wednesday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death related to the April 10 death of Jeren Green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Analyst 1,017
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr Inquisitor 654
Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart... Jan 7 pzz17 1
Tom Bean Texas Photo and Video page! Jan 4 TB Fan 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Jan 3 Bendergodd82 22
Sleep One Jan 3 Lori 2
Dale Gilliland- State Farm Jan 3 Kent 2
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,567 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC