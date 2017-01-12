Indictment related to fatal April crash handed down; suspect believe to be evading arrest Mexico
A Grayson County grand jury indicted Veneranda Diaz-Torres Wednesday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death related to the April 10 death of Jeren Green.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Inquisitor
|654
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan 7
|pzz17
|1
|Tom Bean Texas Photo and Video page!
|Jan 4
|TB Fan
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|Bendergodd82
|22
|Sleep One
|Jan 3
|Lori
|2
|Dale Gilliland- State Farm
|Jan 3
|Kent
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC