IDs released of 2 arrested in search ...

IDs released of 2 arrested in search where cops found explosive device

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office arrested two people for methamphetamine after a search warrant was executed Thursday at a Sherman residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 25 min Willie Granville 1,025
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr Christsharians on... 662
Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart... 19 hr Kevin 2
Tom Bean Texas Photo and Video page! Jan 4 TB Fan 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Jan 3 Bendergodd82 22
Sleep One Jan 3 Lori 2
Dale Gilliland- State Farm Jan 3 Kent 2
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,550 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC