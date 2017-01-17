Grayson County MLK Jr. Day Parade and...

Grayson County MLK Jr. Day Parade and Breakfast Featuring Super Bowl Champ

Friday Jan 13 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

All are welcome to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by coming to a kick-off parade on Saturday, January 14th in Sherman and a special breakfast Monday, January 16th at Austin College featuring Super Bowl XXXI Champion, Dr. George Koonce. 35> in Mabee Hall of the Robert J. and Mary Wright Campus Center at Austin College.

