Grayson County MLK Jr. Day Parade and Breakfast Featuring Super Bowl Champ
All are welcome to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by coming to a kick-off parade on Saturday, January 14th in Sherman and a special breakfast Monday, January 16th at Austin College featuring Super Bowl XXXI Champion, Dr. George Koonce. 35> in Mabee Hall of the Robert J. and Mary Wright Campus Center at Austin College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff calls video an - eye- opener'
|7 hr
|Carlos
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Inquisitor
|686
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Jan 14
|Errybody
|53
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan 12
|Kevin
|2
|Tom Bean Texas Photo and Video page!
|Jan 4
|TB Fan
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|Bendergodd82
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC