Grayson County Judge Bill Magers featured speaker Jan. 9 in Van Alstyne

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: North Texas e-News

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers will discuss what is happening in Grayson County at the new year's first meeting of Texoma Patriots set for 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 9 at Buck Snort BBQ in Van Alstyne. Judge Magers will give an update on the growth coming our way as well as a financial overview of the county.

