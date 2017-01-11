Grayson County Judge Bill Magers featured speaker Jan. 9 in Van Alstyne
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers will discuss what is happening in Grayson County at the new year's first meeting of Texoma Patriots set for 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 9 at Buck Snort BBQ in Van Alstyne. Judge Magers will give an update on the growth coming our way as well as a financial overview of the county.
