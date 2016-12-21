Former Sherman ISD admin building to be senior housing facility
Grayson County and the city of Sherman are one step closer to having a low-income housing option for seniors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|Bendergodd82
|22
|Sleep One
|5 hr
|Lori
|2
|Dale Gilliland- State Farm
|5 hr
|Kent
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|guest
|625
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|looking for some truth from plano
|Dec 10
|guest
|3
|Best looking single women Sherman/Denison/Potts... (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC