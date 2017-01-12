Dodge Momentum Index surges in December, in 2016 The Dodge Momentum...
The Dodge Momentum Index rose 2.9 percent in December 2016 to 136.7 from its revised November reading of 132.8, reports Dodge Data & Analytics . This increase was mainly caused by a 5.7 percent increase in the commercial sector, which more than offset a 1.7 percent drop in the institutional sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pit and Quarry.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Inquisitor
|654
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan 7
|pzz17
|1
|Tom Bean Texas Photo and Video page!
|Jan 4
|TB Fan
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|Bendergodd82
|22
|Sleep One
|Jan 3
|Lori
|2
|Dale Gilliland- State Farm
|Jan 3
|Kent
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC