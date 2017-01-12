Dodge Momentum Index surges in Decemb...

Dodge Momentum Index surges in December, in 2016 The Dodge Momentum...

Monday Jan 9

The Dodge Momentum Index rose 2.9 percent in December 2016 to 136.7 from its revised November reading of 132.8, reports Dodge Data & Analytics . This increase was mainly caused by a 5.7 percent increase in the commercial sector, which more than offset a 1.7 percent drop in the institutional sector.

