'Deficiencies in leadership' led to O...

'Deficiencies in leadership' led to Otis Henry's departure from Sherman PD

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

The city of Sherman released new details Friday on the exit of former Police Chief Otis Henry from his duties with the department because of "deficiencies in his leadership."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 min guest 750
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr pharts 1,070
weather girls (Feb '15) Jan 25 Maturity counts 11
Denison Chamber of Commerce Jan 19 Anonymous 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Jan 3 Bendergodd82 22
Sleep One Jan 3 Lori 2
Dale Gilliland- State Farm (Jul '16) Jan 3 Kent 2
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,321,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC