Cherry Street shooting connected to previous drive-bys, affidavits says

A Sherman Police affidavit indicates the shooting on Cherry Street the day after Christmas was connected to the multiple shootings that occurred in Sherman and Denison on Dec. 20. In the arrest warrant affidavit for Russl Lamonte Childs, which the Herald Democrat obtained Thursday, it indicates Childs allegedly fired upon a house in the 1300 block ... (more)

