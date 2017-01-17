Austin College receives $1.5 million ...

Austin College receives $1.5 million endowment for study abroad

Students wanting to travel abroad for an Austin College January Term class can have better access due to a generous scholarship endowed through a gift from alumni Mary Ann and James R. Harris of Fort Worth. The $1.4 million gift establishes the ongoing disbursement of the Mary Ann '70 and James R. '67 Harris Jan Term scholarship specifically for international classes.

