Austin College hosts Super Bowl Champion for Annual Grayson County MLK Jr. Celebration

The 13th annual Grayson County Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Breakfast will be held Monday, January 16, at 7:15 a.m. in Mabee Hall of the Robert J. and Mary Wright Campus Center at Austin College. The cost is $15 per person, payable at the door, and admission is free for the faculty and students of Austin College and Grayson College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.