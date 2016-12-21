Arrest made in connection with Dec. 2...

Arrest made in connection with Dec. 23 shooting

Read more: The Herald Democrat

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Sherman man in connection with a shooting that happened on Dec. 23. Ticey Boyd, 41, was arrested Friday for a parole violation warrant and a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

