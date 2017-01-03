1 arrested in Cherry Street shooting

1 arrested in Cherry Street shooting

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

Sherman Police arrested a man on Wednesday who they believe is responsible for a shooting incident last week on Cherry Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Bean Texas Photo and Video page! 4 hr TB Fan 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr guest 627
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Tue Bendergodd82 22
Sleep One Tue Lori 2
Dale Gilliland- State Farm Tue Kent 2
Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
looking for some truth from plano Dec 10 guest 3
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,604,173

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC