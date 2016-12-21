Weekend FIVE: 5 ways to welcome the new year Updated at
Get the last - and first - weekend of the year off to an active and creative start plus have some fun, to boot! Besides all the New Year's Eve gatherings of families and friends, there's some great activities for the young and the young-at-heart alike, so dive right into the new year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|guest
|625
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Sleep One
|Dec 20
|Bailey
|1
|looking for some truth from plano
|Dec 10
|guest
|3
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Dec 7
|anon
|21
|Best looking single women Sherman/Denison/Potts... (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|7
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Mr Deeds mckinne...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC