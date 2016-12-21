Wallace gets life for shooting young mother in front of her children
Jimmy Wallace showed no emotion Friday morning as Judge Brian Gary sentenced him to life in prison for the shooting death of Maria "Lupita" Ventura.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|guest
|587
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Sleep One
|Dec 20
|Bailey
|1
|looking for some truth from plano
|Dec 10
|guest
|3
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Dec 7
|anon
|21
|Best looking single women Sherman/Denison/Potts... (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|7
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Mr Deeds mckinne...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC