The Sherman Museum closed for restoration

Monday Dec 26 Read more: North Texas e-News

Throughout the month of December The Sherman Museum has been working on restoring the historic Carnegie Library building that houses the museum. As progress moves to the main floor, the museum will be closed until sometime in January of 2017.

Sherman, TX

