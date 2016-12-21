Teacher arrested for soliciting sexually-oriented photos from student
A teacher from Liberty Christian Academy was arrested Wednesday for allegedly soliciting sexually-oriented photographs from a student under the age of 14. Sherman Police received a report that a teacher at the Liberty Christian Academy at 120 West Mulberry St. requested photographs of the victim engaged in various acts, which were sexual in nature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|guest
|594
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Sleep One
|Dec 20
|Bailey
|1
|looking for some truth from plano
|Dec 10
|guest
|3
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Dec 7
|anon
|21
|Best looking single women Sherman/Denison/Potts... (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|7
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Mr Deeds mckinne...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC