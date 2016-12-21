Sherman Council to consider confirmin...

Sherman Council to consider confirming employment of Chief Flores

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: The Herald Democrat

The Sherman City Council will consider confirming the employment of new Police Chief Zach Flores during its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 W. Mulberry St. Flores was appointed chief on Monday following the announcement of the impending retirement of Chief Otis Henry on Dec. 8. Flores was an officer with ... (more)

