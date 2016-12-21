Local recording artist leads toy drive
Its that time of year again...family, friends, and TOYS! Duce BlaQue, recording artist and native of Bonham, Texas is holding his second event, but 1st Annual "Duces BlaQue Out Christmas" event for kids in Sherman and Bonham housing communities. Duce BlaQue is known to the community of Bonham and Sherman as Donald Kimbrough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|guest
|600
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Sleep One
|Dec 20
|Bailey
|1
|looking for some truth from plano
|Dec 10
|guest
|3
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Dec 7
|anon
|21
|Best looking single women Sherman/Denison/Potts... (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|7
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Mr Deeds mckinne...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC