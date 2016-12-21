Grocery Clerk Shoots Machete-Wielding...

Grocery Clerk Shoots Machete-Wielding Man

Wednesday Dec 14

The Herald Democrat reports 11-17-16 in Sherman, Texas local police received a call about a disturbance Wednesday night from a clerk at Whitney's, a grocery store on Odneal Street. The call came at 9:23 p.m. According to a statement from the SPD, the store clerk told dispatchers that he had just been attacked in the parking lot by a person known to him.

