AFL-CIO presses for defense of federal overtime rule
The AFL-CIO filed a reply brief with the U.S. District Court in Sherman, Texas, on Thursday to support is motion that it should take over defense of the federal overtime rule should the Department of Labor withdraw from the case. The overtime rule would have raised the threshold for overtime-exempt employees to $913 a week, or $47,476 annually for a full-time employee, compared with the current $455 a week, or $23,660 annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|21 min
|guest
|600
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Sleep One
|Dec 20
|Bailey
|1
|looking for some truth from plano
|Dec 10
|guest
|3
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Dec 7
|anon
|21
|Best looking single women Sherman/Denison/Potts... (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|7
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Mr Deeds mckinne...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC