AFL-CIO presses for defense of federal overtime rule

The AFL-CIO filed a reply brief with the U.S. District Court in Sherman, Texas, on Thursday to support is motion that it should take over defense of the federal overtime rule should the Department of Labor withdraw from the case. The overtime rule would have raised the threshold for overtime-exempt employees to $913 a week, or $47,476 annually for a full-time employee, compared with the current $455 a week, or $23,660 annually.

